\Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1-point favorite in the game. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -1 44.5

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 44.5 points in a game this year.

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Denver's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Broncos score three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).

The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens allow per matchup.

In games that Denver amasses more than 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Ravens have three takeaways.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread once this year.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Ravens rack up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos give up (8.7).

When Baltimore puts up more than 8.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens rack up 424.7 yards per game, 203 more yards than the 221.7 the Broncos give up.

In games that Baltimore totals over 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.

Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

