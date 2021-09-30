The Denver Broncos (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1-point favorite in the game. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.
Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-1
44.5
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 44.5 points in a game this year.
- Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
- Denver's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This year, the Broncos score three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).
- The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens allow per matchup.
- In games that Denver amasses more than 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Ravens have three takeaways.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has covered the spread once this year.
- The Ravens have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Ravens rack up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos give up (8.7).
- When Baltimore puts up more than 8.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Ravens rack up 424.7 yards per game, 203 more yards than the 221.7 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Baltimore totals over 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.
- Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
