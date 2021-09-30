Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 2.5 points. This game has an over/under of 60 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -2.5 60

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points just two times this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 4.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 3.0 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Huskies put up 29.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the Eagles surrender per contest (24.5).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Huskies collect just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles give up per outing (407.0).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 407.0 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northern Illinois at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies allow (37.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 37.0 points.

The Eagles average 53.0 fewer yards per game (377.0) than the Huskies allow (430.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 430.0 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats