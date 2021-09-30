Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 2.5 points. This game has an over/under of 60 points.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-2.5
60
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points just two times this season.
- Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 4.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60 total in this game is 3.0 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Huskies put up 29.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the Eagles surrender per contest (24.5).
- Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.
- The Huskies collect just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles give up per outing (407.0).
- Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 407.0 yards.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (6).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Eagles put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies allow (37.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 37.0 points.
- The Eagles average 53.0 fewer yards per game (377.0) than the Huskies allow (430.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 430.0 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
29.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
37.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
389.8
Avg. Total Yards
377.0
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.0
7
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6