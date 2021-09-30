Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 51.5.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -10.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points or more only one time this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 55.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Owls put up 3.5 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Panthers give up (29.5).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 29.5 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Panthers give up per contest (452.5).

In games that Florida Atlantic amasses over 452.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Florida International's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers put up 28.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Owls surrender (21.5).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (419.3) than the Owls allow (390.8).

In games that Florida International totals over 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (6).

Season Stats