The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's third-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 21 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gators are 8.5-point favorites. The contest has a 55-point over/under.

Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Florida -8.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Gators rack up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).

When Florida records more than 17.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators rack up 540.8 yards per game, 280.8 more yards than the 260.0 the Wildcats allow per contest.

When Florida amasses more than 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 3-1-0 this season.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats average 11.2 more points per game (31.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Wildcats rack up 94.5 more yards per game (440.3) than the Gators allow (345.8).

When Kentucky totals more than 345.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats