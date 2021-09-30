Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Andrew Parchment (7) scores a touchdown. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville 009

The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game has an over/under of 51 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -4.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this year.

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 53.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.4 points above the 49.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Seminoles games this season is 59.1, 8.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread once this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Seminoles average 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange surrender (17.8).

When Florida State records more than 17.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Seminoles rack up 386.8 yards per game, 125.5 more yards than the 261.3 the Orange allow per matchup.

Florida State is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 261.3 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida State at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Orange put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles give up (31.8).

The Orange average 22.7 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Seminoles allow (415.0).

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats