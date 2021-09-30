The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game has an over/under of 51 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-4.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this year.
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 53.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 1.4 points above the 49.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Seminoles games this season is 59.1, 8.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has covered the spread once this season.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Seminoles average 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange surrender (17.8).
- When Florida State records more than 17.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Seminoles rack up 386.8 yards per game, 125.5 more yards than the 261.3 the Orange allow per matchup.
- Florida State is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 261.3 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida State at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Orange put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles give up (31.8).
- The Orange average 22.7 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Seminoles allow (415.0).
- The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|Syracuse
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
386.8
Avg. Total Yards
392.3
415.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
261.3
11
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
3