The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The total for this game has been set at 65 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 65-point total in three of five games this season.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points above the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-1-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Bulldogs put up 9.6 more points per game (42.0) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.4).

When Fresno State puts up more than 32.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (423.8).

In games that Fresno State churns out over 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (10).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Rainbow Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs allow (21.6).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs allow (313.4).

When Hawaii piles up over 313.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats