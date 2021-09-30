Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's strongest passing defenses square off when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's second-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 8 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. A total of 48 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 48 points three of four times.

Arkansas' games have gone over 48 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.8, is 29.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 20.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 27.7 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 27.5 more points per game (42) than the Razorbacks give up (14.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 14.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 187.2 more yards per game (454.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (267.3).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 267.3 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

So far this season Arkansas is unbeaten against the spread.

Arkansas has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks score 35.8 points per game, 30.0 more than the Bulldogs give up (5.8).

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 5.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Arkansas churns out more than 185.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).

Season Stats