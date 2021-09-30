Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt opponents square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 66.

Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Southern -1.5 66

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet scored more than 66 points in a game this season.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 17.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 76.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 14.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles average 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves give up (42.3).

The Eagles rack up 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (569.8).

This year, the Eagles have three turnovers, five fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Red Wolves have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Red Wolves put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles give up.

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 455.0 yards per game, 39.8 fewer yards than the 494.8 the Eagles give up.

In games that Arkansas State picks up more than 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over six more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Season Stats