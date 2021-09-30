Sun Belt opponents square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 66.
Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Southern
-1.5
66
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet scored more than 66 points in a game this season.
- Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 17.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 76.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Eagles games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 14.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Eagles average 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves give up (42.3).
- The Eagles rack up 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (569.8).
- This year, the Eagles have three turnovers, five fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Southern at SISportsbook.
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Red Wolves have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Red Wolves put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles give up.
- Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 34.0 points.
- The Red Wolves rack up 455.0 yards per game, 39.8 fewer yards than the 494.8 the Eagles give up.
- In games that Arkansas State picks up more than 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over six more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia Southern
|Stats
|Arkansas State
16.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
360.8
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
494.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
569.8
3
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
8