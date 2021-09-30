A fan places a sombrero on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0920212226djp

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The game's point total is 45.5.

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Packers -7 45.5

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only twice this year.

Pittsburgh's games have yet to go over 45.5 points this season.

Sunday's total is 6.1 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Packers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Packers score 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22 per contest the Steelers surrender.

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22 points.

The Packers average 53 fewer yards per game (301.7), than the Steelers give up per matchup (354.7).

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Steelers rack up 16.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).

The Steelers average 308.3 yards per game, only 13 fewer than the 321.3 the Packers allow.

When Pittsburgh churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

