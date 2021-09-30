Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an 11-point underdog. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -11 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this year.

Charlotte's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 3.5 points higher than the combined 50 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 5.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 20 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers give up per matchup (24.3).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers allow per matchup (433.3).

The Fighting Illini have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has covered the spread two times this year.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini allow (26.8).

When Charlotte scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers rack up just 1.4 fewer yards per game (446.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per matchup (448.2).

In games that Charlotte churns out over 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the 49ers have four turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (8).

