The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both squads have stingy defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The point total is 47.5.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 47.5 points in a game this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.1 points per game, 18.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 22.2 points more than the 25.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 61 points, 13.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins surrender (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 23 fewer yards per game (293), than the Terrapins allow per outing (316).

This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, three fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Maryland's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Terrapins score 37.3 points per game, 26.3 more than the Hawkeyes give up (11).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 11 points.

The Terrapins average 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (271.5).

When Maryland picks up over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have nine takeaways .

Season Stats