Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Joe Scates (9) is unable to catch a pass in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 34 points. A total of 57 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -34 57

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just once this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 9.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.8 points fewer than the 57.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 48.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57 over/under in this game is 4.2 points above the 52.8 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread once this season.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Cyclones put up 12.5 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks surrender (40.0).

The Cyclones average 65.0 fewer yards per game (411.5) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (476.5).

In games that Iowa State amasses more than 476.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this year.

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Jayhawks put up just 2.0 more points per game (19.8) than the Cyclones give up (17.8).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Jayhawks rack up 338.3 yards per game, 123.3 more yards than the 215.0 the Cyclones allow.

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 215.0 yards.

The Jayhawks have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have four takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats