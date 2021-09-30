Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2). The total has been set at 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Chiefs score 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles give up (21.3).

Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Chiefs rack up 97.7 more yards per game (413) than the Eagles give up per outing (315.3).

Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 315.3 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

So far this year Philadelphia has one win against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles score 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs give up (31.7).

The Eagles average 53.7 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Chiefs give up (430).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

This season, Eagles home games average 49.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

