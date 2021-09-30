The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 57.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-16.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points or more only one time this season.
- Bowling Green has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 17.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 66.0, 9.0 points more than Saturday's total of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has covered the spread once this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Golden Flashes score 23.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Falcons surrender per contest (20.0).
- The Golden Flashes average 117.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (322.0).
- When Kent State piles up over 322.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- In Bowling Green's four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Bowling Green's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.
- The Falcons put up 16.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes surrender (29.5).
- The Falcons collect 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (455.8).
- The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.3
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
439.0
Avg. Total Yards
266.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.0
4
Giveaways
5
12
Takeaways
8