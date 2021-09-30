Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -16.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points or more only one time this season.

Bowling Green has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 17.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 66.0, 9.0 points more than Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread once this year.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Golden Flashes score 23.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Falcons surrender per contest (20.0).

The Golden Flashes average 117.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (322.0).

When Kent State piles up over 322.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.

The Falcons put up 16.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes surrender (29.5).

The Falcons collect 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (455.8).

The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats