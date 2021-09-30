Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to continue their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The total is 52.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3 52.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points or more just one time this year.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.5, 1.0 point fewer than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Chargers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Chargers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).

The Chargers rack up 394.7 yards per game, 39 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders allow per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 355.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Raiders average 10 more points per game (30) than the Chargers give up (20).

When Las Vegas scores more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders average 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers allow (371.7).

In games that Las Vegas picks up over 371.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

The average total in Raiders away games this season is 46.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.