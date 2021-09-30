Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-0), who have won three straight games, are 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Favorite Spread Total Rams -4.5 54.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more only one time this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

So far this season Los Angeles has two wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Rams rack up 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (21.7).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.

The Rams average 388 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals give up per outing.

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 342.7 yards.

The Rams have two giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have seven takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has covered the spread two times this year.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Cardinals rack up 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams give up (20.7).

Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals average 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams give up per contest (370.7).

When Arizona totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Rams home games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

