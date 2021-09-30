The Los Angeles Rams (3-0), who have won three straight games, are 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-4.5
54.5
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- So far this season Los Angeles has two wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Rams rack up 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (21.7).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.
- The Rams average 388 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 342.7 the Cardinals give up per outing.
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 342.7 yards.
- The Rams have two giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have seven takeaways.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has covered the spread two times this year.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Cardinals rack up 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams give up (20.7).
- Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Cardinals average 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams give up per contest (370.7).
- When Arizona totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
- Rams home games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
