Sun Belt rivals square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 53.
Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-12.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only twice this year.
- South Alabama's games have yet to go over 53 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
- The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 5.3 points above Saturday's total of 53.
- The 49.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Louisiana has one win against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns score 14.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Jaguars surrender (15.7).
- Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per outing (290.7).
- Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 290.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have three giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have seven takeaways .
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- South Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Jaguars score 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (24.0).
- South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 358.3 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 412.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|South Alabama
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
358.3
412.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7