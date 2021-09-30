Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

Sun Belt rivals square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 53.

Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -12.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only twice this year.

South Alabama's games have yet to go over 53 points this season.

Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 5.3 points above Saturday's total of 53.

The 49.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisiana has one win against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns score 14.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Jaguars surrender (15.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per outing (290.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 290.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have three giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have seven takeaways .

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this season.

South Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars score 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (24.0).

South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.

The Jaguars rack up 358.3 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 412.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Season Stats