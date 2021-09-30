SEC rivals square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for LSU vs. Auburn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points just two times this year.
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 23.0 points lower than the two team's combined 78.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 17.2 points above the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Auburn Tigers games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season LSU has two wins against the spread.
- The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers allow (15.5).
- When LSU puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The LSU Tigers rack up 92.0 more yards per game (378.0) than the Auburn Tigers allow per outing (286.0).
- LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 286.0 yards.
- This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Auburn Tigers rack up 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers give up (22.8).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.
- The Auburn Tigers average 484.3 yards per game, 138.8 more yards than the 345.5 the LSU Tigers give up.
- In games that Auburn picks up over 345.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Auburn
34.5
Avg. Points Scored
44.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
378.0
Avg. Total Yards
484.3
345.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
286.0
3
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
4