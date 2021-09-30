Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC rivals square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for LSU vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points just two times this year.

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 23.0 points lower than the two team's combined 78.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 17.2 points above the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Auburn Tigers games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season LSU has two wins against the spread.

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers allow (15.5).

When LSU puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The LSU Tigers rack up 92.0 more yards per game (378.0) than the Auburn Tigers allow per outing (286.0).

LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 286.0 yards.

This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Auburn Tigers rack up 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers give up (22.8).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Auburn Tigers average 484.3 yards per game, 138.8 more yards than the 345.5 the LSU Tigers give up.

In games that Auburn picks up over 345.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats