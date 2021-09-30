The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The contest has a point total of 66.
Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10
66
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 3.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- The 66 over/under in this game is 9.3 points above the 56.7 average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- The Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.8).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 29.8 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (417.0).
- Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 417.0 yards.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Blue Raiders' takeaways (8).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Blue Raiders average 29.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.5).
- Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Blue Raiders collect 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (426.0).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
552.0
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
426.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.0
9
Giveaways
3
7
Takeaways
8