Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Nick Ross (4) and linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) combine to bring down Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The contest has a point total of 66.

Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 66

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 3.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

The 66 over/under in this game is 9.3 points above the 56.7 average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.8).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 29.8 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (417.0).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 417.0 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Blue Raiders' takeaways (8).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders average 29.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.5).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (426.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats