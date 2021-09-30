The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.
Odds for Memphis vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just two times this year.
- Temple's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 59.5 total in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Tigers rack up nine more points per game (39) than the Owls surrender (30).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.
- The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls allow per matchup (276.5).
- Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 276.5 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Owls rack up six fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers surrender (31.8).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Owls average 128.5 fewer yards per game (333) than the Tigers allow per contest (461.5).
- The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Temple
39
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
30
477.8
Avg. Total Yards
333
461.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276.5
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4