Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just two times this year.

Temple's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up nine more points per game (39) than the Owls surrender (30).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.

The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls allow per matchup (276.5).

Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 276.5 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls rack up six fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers surrender (31.8).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Owls average 128.5 fewer yards per game (333) than the Tigers allow per contest (461.5).

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Season Stats