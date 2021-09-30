The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are an underdog by just 1.5 points as they attempt to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 42.5 points.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dolphins
-1.5
42.5
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 33.7 points per game, 8.8 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Dolphins score 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts surrender per contest (26.7).
- The Dolphins rack up 268.3 yards per game, 105 fewer yards than the 373.3 the Colts give up per matchup.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Colts have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Colts put up 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
- The Colts collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins allow (401.3).
- The Colts have three giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have five takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Dolphins home games this season average 48.0 total points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
