The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are an underdog by just 1.5 points as they attempt to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 42.5 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -1.5 42.5

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 33.7 points per game, 8.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Dolphins score 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts surrender per contest (26.7).

The Dolphins rack up 268.3 yards per game, 105 fewer yards than the 373.3 the Colts give up per matchup.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Colts have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Colts put up 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).

The Colts collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins allow (401.3).

The Colts have three giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dolphins home games this season average 48.0 total points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

