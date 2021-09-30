The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) are 5.5-point favorites at home at Hard Rock Stadium against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Both teams feature prolific passing attacks, with the Hurricanes 25th in passing yards per game, and the Cavaliers first. The total has been set at 62.5 points for this game.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami -5.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points or more only once this season.

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread once this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Hurricanes average 31.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the Cavaliers surrender per matchup (27.5).

The Hurricanes average 32.0 more yards per game (455.0) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (423.0).

When Miami amasses more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Cavaliers score 9.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Hurricanes give up (26.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Cavaliers collect 175.5 more yards per game (545.3) than the Hurricanes give up per matchup (369.8).

In games that Virginia piles up more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (3).

