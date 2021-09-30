MAC foes meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The contest has a point total of 56.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1
56
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points only two times this year.
- Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.0 point above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in RedHawks games this season is 52.6, 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).
- The RedHawks collect 343.5 yards per game, 31.0 fewer yards than the 374.5 the Chippewas give up per outing.
- The RedHawks have four giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have four takeaways .
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).
- Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Chippewas rack up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the RedHawks allow.
- Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Chippewas average 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks allow.
- In games that Central Michigan churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Central Michigan
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
343.5
Avg. Total Yards
468.3
357.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
374.5
4
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4