Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The contest has a point total of 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 56

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points only two times this year.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.0 point above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 52.6, 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

The RedHawks collect 343.5 yards per game, 31.0 fewer yards than the 374.5 the Chippewas give up per outing.

The RedHawks have four giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have four takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Chippewas rack up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the RedHawks allow.

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas average 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks allow.

In games that Central Michigan churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats