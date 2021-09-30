Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0). The contest's over/under is 64.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 52.4, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Spartans put up 4.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (30.7).

When Michigan State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 453.5 yards per game, just 13.8 more than the 439.7 the Hilltoppers allow per contest.

In games that Michigan State churns out over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans surrender (18.0).

Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 18.0 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.

In games that Western Kentucky picks up over 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats