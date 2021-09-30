The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0). The contest's over/under is 64.5.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-10.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 52.4, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Spartans have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Spartans put up 4.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (30.7).
- When Michigan State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans collect 453.5 yards per game, just 13.8 more than the 439.7 the Hilltoppers allow per contest.
- In games that Michigan State churns out over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
- The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans surrender (18.0).
- Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 18.0 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.
- In games that Western Kentucky picks up over 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.7
18.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
453.5
Avg. Total Yards
507.3
396.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.7
3
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
3