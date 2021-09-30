Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 3 points when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The game's point total is set at 65.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -3 65

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined for 65 points just twice this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 9.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.1 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 6.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 483 yards per game, 158 more yards than the 325 the Volunteers give up per contest.

In games that Missouri picks up over 325 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (5).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Tennessee has one win against the spread.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Volunteers rack up 35.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the Tigers give up (32).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 32 points.

The Volunteers average 422.3 yards per game, 32 fewer yards than the 454.3 the Tigers give up.

The Volunteers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Season Stats