The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as a massive 20.5-point underdog. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total NC State -20.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 9.0 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 per contest the Bulldogs surrender.

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.3 points.

The Wolf Pack average 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (485.0).

When NC State churns out over 485.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (13.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 13.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (249.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 249.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 5 turnovers.

Season Stats