The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-12
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.3 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 56.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Cornhuskers average 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (20.0).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 473.0 yards per game, 76.5 more yards than the 396.5 the Wildcats allow per outing.
- Nebraska is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 396.5 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Wildcats score 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (17.2).
- When Northwestern scores more than 17.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 58.0 more yards per game (385.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (327.8).
- In games that Northwestern picks up over 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
473.0
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
327.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.5
7
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
8