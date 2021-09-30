Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -12 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.3 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 56.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Cornhuskers average 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (20.0).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Cornhuskers average 473.0 yards per game, 76.5 more yards than the 396.5 the Wildcats allow per outing.

Nebraska is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 396.5 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats score 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (17.2).

When Northwestern scores more than 17.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 58.0 more yards per game (385.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (327.8).

In games that Northwestern picks up over 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).

Season Stats