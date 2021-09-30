New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by fellow players in the last seconds of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the New York Giants (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Giants

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Saints -7.5 41.5

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have not yet scored more than 41.5 points in a game this year.

New York's games have gone over 41.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 43 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 45.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

New Orleans' games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Saints put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 per contest the Giants allow.

When New Orleans scores more than 24.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Saints rack up 234 yards per game, 140.3 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Giants give up per matchup.

The Saints have two giveaways this season, while the Giants have three takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in three games this year.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14).

The Giants rack up 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow per matchup (304).

New York is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals more than 304 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

This season, Saints home games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Giants away games this season average 41.5 total points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

