Oddsmakers project the New York Giants (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Giants
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saints
-7.5
41.5
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have not yet scored more than 41.5 points in a game this year.
- New York's games have gone over 41.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 43 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 45.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 43.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- New Orleans' games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Saints put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 per contest the Giants allow.
- When New Orleans scores more than 24.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Saints rack up 234 yards per game, 140.3 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Giants give up per matchup.
- The Saints have two giveaways this season, while the Giants have three takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints surrender (14).
- The Giants rack up 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow per matchup (304).
- New York is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals more than 304 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- This season, Saints home games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
- Giants away games this season average 41.5 total points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
Powered by Data Skrive.