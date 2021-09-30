Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Victory Bell is up for grabs when the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) take the field on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit, 20-point favorites. The over/under is 72.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -20 72.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 72.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Duke's games have gone over 72.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 76.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 72.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 16.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 20 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.

The Tar Heels collect 87.5 more yards per game (507.3) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (419.8).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 419.8 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 3-1-0 this season.

Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Blue Devils average 9.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Tar Heels allow (29.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Blue Devils average 544.5 yards per game, 160.7 more yards than the 383.8 the Tar Heels allow.

When Duke picks up over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).

Season Stats