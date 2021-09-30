The Victory Bell is up for grabs when the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) take the field on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit, 20-point favorites. The over/under is 72.5.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-20
72.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 72.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Duke's games have gone over 72.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 76.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 72.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 16.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 20 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Tar Heels rack up 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26).
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 87.5 more yards per game (507.3) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (419.8).
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 419.8 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 3-1-0 this season.
- Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Blue Devils average 9.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Tar Heels allow (29.5).
- Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Blue Devils average 544.5 yards per game, 160.7 more yards than the 383.8 the Tar Heels allow.
- When Duke picks up over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Duke
37.5
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26
507.3
Avg. Total Yards
544.5
383.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.8
8
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
7