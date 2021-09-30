Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats head coach Tim Albin walks the sideline during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game's over/under is set at 55.

Odds for Ohio vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -9.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 22.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 79.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 24.8 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 56 points, one more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this year Ohio is winless against the spread.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bobcats average 30.7 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Zips give up (44.5).

The Bobcats rack up 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per matchup.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Zips have forced (2).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Zips average 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).

The Zips average 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats allow.

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats