The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game's over/under is set at 55.
Odds for Ohio vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-9.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 22.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 79.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 24.8 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 56 points, one more than the set over/under in this contest.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- So far this year Ohio is winless against the spread.
- The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Bobcats average 30.7 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Zips give up (44.5).
- The Bobcats rack up 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per matchup.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Zips have forced (2).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Zips average 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).
- The Zips average 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats allow.
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Akron
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
19
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.5
312.8
Avg. Total Yards
339.3
442
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2