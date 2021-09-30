The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their eighth-ranked scoring offense against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 45 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 15 points in the contest. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-15
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in all four games this season.
- Rutgers' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 18.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 9.8 points higher than the 48.7 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Buckeyes put up 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (13.5).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 13.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes average 295.0 more yards per game (559.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (264.3).
- When Ohio State amasses more than 264.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is undefeated against the spread this season.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 34.0 points per game, 10.7 more than the Buckeyes give up (23.3).
- When Rutgers records more than 23.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights average 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Rutgers
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
13.5
559.3
Avg. Total Yards
351.0
410.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
264.3
5
Giveaways
1
6
Takeaways
8