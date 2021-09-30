Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field before the start of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Akron Zips At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their eighth-ranked scoring offense against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 45 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 15 points in the contest. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -15 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in all four games this season.

Rutgers' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 9.8 points higher than the 48.7 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Buckeyes put up 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (13.5).

When Ohio State puts up more than 13.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 295.0 more yards per game (559.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (264.3).

When Ohio State amasses more than 264.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is undefeated against the spread this season.

This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 34.0 points per game, 10.7 more than the Buckeyes give up (23.3).

When Rutgers records more than 23.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights average 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes give up.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats