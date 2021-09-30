Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, meet the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The contest has a 52.5-point over/under.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -10.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 51.6 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Sooners average 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats give up (19.5).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Sooners average 443.8 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 330.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.

In games that Oklahoma churns out over 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Wildcats average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners give up (16.0).

When Kansas State records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners give up.

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 296.0 yards.

The Wildcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Sooners have eight takeaways .

Season Stats