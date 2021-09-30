The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, meet the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites. The contest has a 52.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-10.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 51.6 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Sooners average 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats give up (19.5).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
- The Sooners average 443.8 yards per game, 113.5 more yards than the 330.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma churns out over 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Wildcats average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners give up (16.0).
- When Kansas State records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners give up.
- Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 296.0 yards.
- The Wildcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Sooners have eight takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas State
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
345.5
296.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.3
3
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6