Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 20th-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 6 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The game's point total is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 47.5 points in all four opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 21.1 points lower than the two team's combined 68.6 points per game average.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Oklahoma State has two wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cowboys score 10.0 more points per game (25.8) than the Bears allow (15.8).

When Oklahoma State records more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 82.5 more yards per game (372.8) than the Bears give up per contest (290.3).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys allow (19.8).

When Baylor puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (311.5).

In games that Baylor piles up more than 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Bears have four turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats