Pac-12 foes square off when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 8 points. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points only twice this year.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.3, is 9.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ducks put up 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Ducks average 21.7 more yards per game (423.0) than the Cardinal allow per contest (401.3).

Oregon is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 401.3 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Cardinal have forced (3).

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 8 points or more.

Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Cardinal rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks allow (19.5).

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinal collect 75.3 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Ducks give up (422.8).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats