The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The point total is set at 53.5 for the contest.

Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -12.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points just two times this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 53.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points above the 53.1 average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions score just 2.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (29.3).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.3 points.

The Nittany Lions average 86.3 more yards per game (423.8) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (337.5).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 337.5 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (5).

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Indiana has one win against the spread.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Hoosiers average 14.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Nittany Lions give up (15.0).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.0 points.

The Hoosiers average 36.7 more yards per game (363.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (326.8).

In games that Indiana totals over 326.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Nittany Lions have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats