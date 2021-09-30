The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their fourth-ranked passing attack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of four games this season.
- Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.3, is 23.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .
- The 58.5 total in this game is 1.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Panthers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.
- This year, the Panthers rack up 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (18.8).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 18.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).
- Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 306.5 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Yellow Jackets average 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers give up (23).
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.
- The Yellow Jackets collect 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers give up per outing (315).
- In games that Georgia Tech amasses more than 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
52.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23
Avg. Points Allowed
18.8
547.8
Avg. Total Yards
386
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.5
5
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
8