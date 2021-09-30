Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their fourth-ranked passing attack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 58.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.3, is 23.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.7 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.5 total in this game is 1.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this year.

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

This year, the Panthers rack up 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (18.8).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 18.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 306.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Yellow Jackets average 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers give up (23).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers give up per outing (315).

In games that Georgia Tech amasses more than 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats