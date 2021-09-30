Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is favored by 2.5 points. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points only twice this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 35.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 58.6, 11.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 55.1 points, 7.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Purdue's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Boilermakers rack up five more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (21.3).

When Purdue records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (272.8).

In games that Purdue piles up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

So far this year Minnesota has one win against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Golden Gophers average 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers give up (14.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 344.3 yards per game, 43.3 more yards than the 301 the Boilermakers give up.

Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 301 yards.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats