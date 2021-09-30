Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. A total of 45 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rice -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have gone over 45 points in all four games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.8 points per game, 10.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 72.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 27.3 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Owls games this season is 51.8, 6.8 points more than Saturday's total of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 7.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

The Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (28.8).

The Owls collect 356.0 yards per game, just 18.2 more than the 337.8 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (5).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this year.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls surrender (43.5).

The Golden Eagles collect 195.3 fewer yards per game (266.5) than the Owls give up (461.8).

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Owls' takeaways (3).

Season Stats