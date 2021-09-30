NFC West opponents square off when the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 52.
Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3
52
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have scored at least 52 points only twice this season.
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.
- The 52-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread one time this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (26.3).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.3 points.
- The 49ers average 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per outing (440.3).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Seahawks average just 0.3 more points per game (25) than the 49ers surrender (24.7).
- When Seattle records more than 24.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Seahawks average only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allow (370.3).
- Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 370.3 yards.
- The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
Home and road insights
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
- The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.
- Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
