NFC West opponents square off when the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 52.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 52

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have scored at least 52 points only twice this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.

The 52-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread one time this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (26.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.3 points.

The 49ers average 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks give up per outing (440.3).

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Seahawks average just 0.3 more points per game (25) than the 49ers surrender (24.7).

When Seattle records more than 24.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Seahawks average only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allow (370.3).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 370.3 yards.

The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Home and road insights

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

Seahawks away games this season average 51.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

