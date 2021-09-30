San Jose State vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel sets to throw a pass in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) are a heavy 27.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-4). The game has a point total set at 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -27.5 52

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 52 points or more only one time this year.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.4, is 13.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 8.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Spartans average 15.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Aggies surrender (33.6).

The Spartans collect 332.3 yards per game, 126.5 fewer yards than the 458.8 the Aggies give up per contest.

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Aggies average just 0.4 more points per game (20.4) than the Spartans allow (20.0).

When New Mexico State scores more than 20.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies average only 1.9 more yards per game (347.4) than the Spartans allow (345.5).

When New Mexico State churns out more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats