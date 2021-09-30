Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) when they host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is set at 68.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for SMU vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total SMU -20.5 68.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 68.5 points only two times this year.

South Florida's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 64.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 57.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 68.7, 0.2 points above Saturday's total of 68.5.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 13.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Mustangs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Mustangs score 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls surrender (34.8).

When SMU puts up more than 34.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs rack up 46.3 more yards per game (549.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (503.5).

In games that SMU amasses more than 503.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Bulls have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Bulls rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Mustangs surrender (23.0).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Bulls average 110.5 fewer yards per game (331.3) than the Mustangs give up per contest (441.8).

The Bulls have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats