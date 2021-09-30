The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2), who have college football's 18th-ranked pass defense, meet the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gamecocks are 7-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 42.5.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-7
42.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.
- Troy's games have gone over 42.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 33.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 8.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 11.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Gamecocks rack up 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans allow (15.5).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 323.0 yards per game, 79.5 more yards than the 243.5 the Trojans give up per contest.
- When South Carolina totals over 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Gamecocks have six turnovers, one fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (7).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread once this year.
- Troy's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Trojans score 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks allow (18.3).
- When Troy scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Trojans collect 45.7 more yards per game (344.5) than the Gamecocks give up (298.8).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 298.8 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
22.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
323.0
Avg. Total Yards
344.5
298.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
243.5
6
Giveaways
5
10
Takeaways
7