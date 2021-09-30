Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2), who have college football's 18th-ranked pass defense, meet the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gamecocks are 7-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 42.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -7 42.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Troy's games have gone over 42.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 33.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 8.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 11.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Gamecocks rack up 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans allow (15.5).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 323.0 yards per game, 79.5 more yards than the 243.5 the Trojans give up per contest.

When South Carolina totals over 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Gamecocks have six turnovers, one fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread once this year.

Troy's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Trojans score 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks allow (18.3).

When Troy scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Trojans collect 45.7 more yards per game (344.5) than the Gamecocks give up (298.8).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 298.8 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats