Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the New England Patriots (1-2). The total for this game has been set at 49.5 points.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7 49.5

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over 49.5 points in all three games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread one time this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Buccaneers score 34.3 points per game, 17.3 more than the Patriots surrender per matchup (17).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 17 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 123.7 more yards per game (406) than the Patriots give up per outing (282.3).

When Tampa Bay amasses over 282.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have five takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has covered the spread one time this season.

New England's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Patriots average 11.3 fewer points per game (18) than the Buccaneers allow (29.3).

The Patriots average 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (402).

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Patriots home games this season average 43.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

This season, Buccaneers away games average 55.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

