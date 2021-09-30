Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Jets (0-3) have an expected tough fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 7.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The point total is set at 44.5.

Odds for Titans vs. Jets

Favorite Spread Total Titans -7.5 44.5

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points only two times this year.

New York's games have yet to go over 44.5 points this season.

Sunday's total is 14.1 points higher than the combined 30.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Titans rack up just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets allow (23.3).

Tennessee is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.3 points.

The Titans collect 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per matchup.

When Tennessee piles up over 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

This year the Jets put up 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28).

The Jets rack up 109.3 fewer yards per game (250) than the Titans give up per matchup (359.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Jets home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

This season, Titans away games average 54.0 points, 9.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

