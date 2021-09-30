The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take the fourth-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 6 passing attack, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are 7-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 46 points.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-7
46
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more just once this season.
- Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 6.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.9 points above the 35.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas A&M's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in five opportunities.
- This year, the Aggies rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs give up (25.8).
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (323.3).
- When Texas A&M churns out over 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies surrender (9.3).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.
- When Mississippi State piles up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Mississippi State
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
9.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
290.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
8
Giveaways
7
4
Takeaways
7