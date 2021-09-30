Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take the fourth-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 6 passing attack, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are 7-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 46 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -7 46

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more just once this season.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 6.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.9 points above the 35.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Texas A&M's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in five opportunities.

This year, the Aggies rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs give up (25.8).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (323.3).

When Texas A&M churns out over 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies surrender (9.3).

When Mississippi State scores more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.

When Mississippi State piles up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats