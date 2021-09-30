Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 5-point favorites when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The over/under is 65.5 for this game.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points only once this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 9.5 points higher than the 56 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Longhorns have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Longhorns score 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).

When Texas records more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Longhorns collect 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (391.3).

Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.3 yards.

This year, the Longhorns have four turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (5).

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this year TCU is winless against the spread.

The Horned Frogs score 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns allow (23.3).

When TCU puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 458.3 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 408.3 the Longhorns give up.

In games that TCU piles up over 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Season Stats