The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 5-point favorites when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The over/under is 65.5 for this game.
Odds for Texas vs. TCU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-5
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points only once this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.5 over/under in this game is 9.5 points higher than the 56 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Longhorns score 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).
- When Texas records more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Longhorns collect 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (391.3).
- Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.3 yards.
- This year, the Longhorns have four turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (5).
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this year TCU is winless against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs score 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns allow (23.3).
- When TCU puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 458.3 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 408.3 the Longhorns give up.
- In games that TCU piles up over 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|TCU
46.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
487.5
Avg. Total Yards
458.3
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
391.3
4
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5