Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) are facing tough odds as 27-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (2-2). The total has been set at 56 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -27 56

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only one time this year.

UMass' games have gone over 56 points in all four opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 13 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.8 more than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57, one point above Saturday's total of 56.

The 58.9 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread two times this season.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rockets average 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen give up (47.8).

The Rockets collect 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3) than the Minutemen allow per matchup (533.3).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 27 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UMass has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Minutemen put up 16.5 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Rockets give up.

When UMass puts up more than 19 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen rack up 305.3 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 338 the Rockets allow.

This season the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats