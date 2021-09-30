Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents meet when the Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane is favored by 4 points. The game has a point total of 64.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -4 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of four times.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 total in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Pirates games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

So far this season Tulane has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Green Wave score 6.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Pirates surrender (29.8).

When Tulane scores more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave average 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Pirates give up per outing (497.8).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Pirates have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year the Pirates average 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave allow (37.3).

The Pirates average 50.7 fewer yards per game (398.8) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (449.5).

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats