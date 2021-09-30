AAC opponents meet when the Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane is favored by 4 points. The game has a point total of 64.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-4
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of four times.
- East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 64.5 total in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Pirates games this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- So far this season Tulane has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- The Green Wave score 6.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Pirates surrender (29.8).
- When Tulane scores more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Green Wave average 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Pirates give up per outing (497.8).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Pirates have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Pirates have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year the Pirates average 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave allow (37.3).
- The Pirates average 50.7 fewer yards per game (398.8) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (449.5).
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|East Carolina
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
37.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
398.8
449.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
497.8
10
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
8