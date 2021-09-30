Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) will test their 20th-ranked passing attack against the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -4.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just twice this year.

Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is one point above the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane average 25.3 points per game, nine more than the Cougars give up per matchup (16.3).

When Tulsa records more than 16.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane average 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per matchup.

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 247.5 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have six giveaways this season, while the Cougars have six takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cougars rack up 34.5 points per game, four more than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Cougars rack up 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (394.8).

The Cougars have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have five takeaways .

Season Stats