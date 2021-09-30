September 30, 2021
BETTING
Tulsa vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) will test their 20th-ranked passing attack against the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Tulsa vs Houston Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tulsa

-4.5

54.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just twice this year.
  • Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • The 54.5 over/under in this game is one point above the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
  • Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 25.3 points per game, nine more than the Cougars give up per matchup (16.3).
  • When Tulsa records more than 16.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per matchup.
  • Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 247.5 yards.
  • The Golden Hurricane have six giveaways this season, while the Cougars have six takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends

  • Houston has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Cougars rack up 34.5 points per game, four more than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (394.8).
  • The Cougars have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have five takeaways .
Season Stats

TulsaStatsHouston

25.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.5

30.5

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

489.8

Avg. Total Yards

362.5

394.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

247.5

6

Giveaways

5

5

Takeaways

6