The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) will test their 20th-ranked passing attack against the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-4.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just twice this year.
- Houston's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is one point above the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane average 25.3 points per game, nine more than the Cougars give up per matchup (16.3).
- When Tulsa records more than 16.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane average 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per matchup.
- Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 247.5 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have six giveaways this season, while the Cougars have six takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Cougars rack up 34.5 points per game, four more than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Cougars rack up 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (394.8).
- The Cougars have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Houston
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
489.8
Avg. Total Yards
362.5
394.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
247.5
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
6