The UAB Blazers (3-1) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Liberty
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-1.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points or more just once this season.
- Liberty's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13.4 points more than the 36.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Flames have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Blazers put up 26.5 points per game, 11.2 more than the Flames surrender per outing (15.3).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.3 points.
- The Blazers rack up 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames give up per contest (251.8).
- When UAB totals over 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Liberty has two wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Flames rack up 33.8 points per game, 13.0 more than the Blazers give up (20.8).
- Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
- The Flames collect 91.3 more yards per game (418.8) than the Blazers give up per matchup (327.5).
- When Liberty picks up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Liberty
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.3
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
418.8
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
251.8
7
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
2