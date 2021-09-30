UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-1) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Odds for UAB vs. Liberty

Favorite Spread Total UAB -1.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points or more just once this season.

Liberty's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.4 points more than the 36.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Flames have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has covered the spread twice this season.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers put up 26.5 points per game, 11.2 more than the Flames surrender per outing (15.3).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.3 points.

The Blazers rack up 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames give up per contest (251.8).

When UAB totals over 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Liberty Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Liberty has two wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Flames rack up 33.8 points per game, 13.0 more than the Blazers give up (20.8).

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Flames collect 91.3 more yards per game (418.8) than the Blazers give up per matchup (327.5).

When Liberty picks up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats